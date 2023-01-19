scorecardresearch
Kay Kay Menon was swimming in sea of unknown during 'Farzi' shoot

Kay Kay Menon had a thrilling experience while shooting for the series as he was treading in unknown territory as a performing artiste.

Actor Kay Kay Menon, who will be soon seen in an outlandish avatar in the upcoming streaming series ‘Farzi’, had a thrilling experience while shooting for the series as he was treading in unknown territory as a performing artiste.

Since the character is so unpredictable and spontaneous in his action, Menon had to constantly look for the director duo Raj & DK’s reactions to gauge if he had done justice to a scene or a sequence.

On Thursday, the look of Menon’s character was unveiled by the makers of the show. It shows him surrounded by an air of currency notes as he dons a sand coloured jacket, an aqua coloured floral shirt, beige coloured pants and glasses.

Talking about his part in the series, the actor shared, “I have been fortunate to get such varied roles to play in the digital space. My character in ‘Farzi’ is outlandish and has his own swag. Very interesting for an actor to push the act to the edge and yet keep consistency throughout. I thoroughly enjoyed it as it’s something that you, as a performer, are not quite sure of and you look at your directors’ reaction eagerly after every take to see if you have hit the note each time.”

In the series, the actor plays the counterfeiting kingpin, who has kept Michael aka Vijay Serthupathi on his toes as he sets out to catch him and eradicate the counterfeiting network. The flamboyant kingpin, Mansoor is the man behind the Indian counterfeiting network.

The actor further heaped praise on the director duo as he called them one of the finest directors, “‘Farzi’ is a one-of-a-kind crime thriller created by one of the finest directors Raj & DK. It was amazing to collaborate with them and work with such a talented pool of actors on this project. I can’t wait for the launch of the series and to see the audience’s response to it.”

The eight-episode crime thriller series will premiere on Prime Video from February 10.

