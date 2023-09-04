Kiara Advani almost falls on Kareena Kapoor; Fans says, the way Arjun Kapoor made everything normal for her again

Kiara Advani almost fell when she was attending an event with Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Kiara has been named as one of the faces of a beauty brand along with Kareena Kapoor and Suhana Khan.

While the videos of the trio on the red carpet went viral, a video from inside the event has now surfaced online. In the video, Kiara was seen taking the stage with Kareena while Arjun Kapoor was the host of the night. She stood to greet Arjun and as she made her way back to her seat, lost balance.

The Shershaah actress seemed like she would almost fall into Kareena’s lap. Fortunately, she found her balance and Arjun also extended a hand of help. The video was shared by a fan on Instagram. The video caught fan attention, with many raising concerns for her feet.

One user wrote, ‘The way Arjun made everything normal for her again’