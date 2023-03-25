scorecardresearch
Kiara Advani says Sidharth Malhotra has her ‘whole heart’ as he dedicates award to her

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are redefining couple goals as the actor gushed about his wife while accepting an award.

By News Bureau
Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are redefining couple goals as the actor gushed about his wife while accepting an award.

Sidharth went on stage during an award ceremony held on Saturday and while accepting the honour he dedicated his award to his wife Kiara, adding that she is “a good actor who is extremely stylish!”

A fanpage of the actor shared the speech, where he was heard saying: “This is actually my second award post my marriage… pehla wala acting ke liye tha aur dusra wala style ke liye hein, so I think my wife will be happy… she is a good actor who is extremely stylish.

“This one goes to her and to all the stylists and designers everywhere who are making me look cool!”

Kiara took to her Instagram story and reacted to the gesture made by Sidharth. She shared the video and wrote: “This man has my whole heart.”

Kiara and Sidharth made it official by getting married in February in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Sidharth will be next seen in his debut web series, Indian Police Force and in the film ‘Yodha’. Kiara will be seen in ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan.

