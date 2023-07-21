scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

KJo defends 'grey' shades in content: Cinema reflects society, draws from it as well

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has enjoyed immense success in cinema and OTT alike, believes that content is powerful these days and there is nothing wrong living in the grey.

Karan along with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the lead pair of his upcoming film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, was interacting with students and mediapersons at an event as part of the ‘India’s International Movement to Unite Nations (IIMUN) Back To School’ series.

When asked about cinema and OTT content influencing the young and impressionable minds, and redefining the cultural fabric of our society, Karan said, “What a load question to begin with… I have to be critical to answer this from a honest place. I do believe that cinema is a reflection of society and vice-versa. Cinema also draws from the society, literally. Sometimes, let’s just say there is an exaggeration in Indian cinema, but a lot of situations depicted on celluloid are actually very close to reality.

“And as a filmmaker, I have only drawn from human observation. From the observation of the community that surrounds me, the society we live in, the people we interact with, it is very critical that you understand the syntax of your surroundings and only then as a writer or filmmaker you tell the story.”

The filmmaker added, “Of course, some of us who have grown up in urban India have a certain understanding of those dynamics and relationships, and there are some others, who are privileged, have been exposed to the rest of India and who can tell those stories with equal abundance.

“I do believe that the content today is definitely broadening the human spectrum of relationships and pushing the envelope, by not sugar-coating it or doing puff pieces of love and romance. We are showing the grey areas, and you have to know, especially as students, that life is way beyond black or white.

“Walking the path of grey every day, it is not a bad thing, because grey is the actual representation of your vulnerable side, of your true side. And I think whether it’s OTT platforms or new-age cinema, all of them expose the vulnerabilities of human beings and that is the strength of our content today.”

Also starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is slated to hit the theatres on July 28.

–IANS

newsline/arm

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
2nd Test, Day 2: India in driver's seat with 373/6 at lunch despite losing Kohli, Jadeja
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: India in driver's seat with 373/6 at lunch despite losing Kohli, Jadeja

News

Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli slams 29th Test century, equals Don Bradman's record

News

Kajol’s ‘Noyonika’ strikes a chord with women everywhere

Sports

IND vs WI, 2nd Test: '…Knows the value of each run', Ian Bishop hails Kohli's running between the wicket

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain beat Costa Rica 3-0 in campaign opener

News

Munawar drops music video of 'Kajal' from his album 'Madari'

Sports

Babita Phogat had opposed ‘Oversight Committee' report, reveals Delhi Police charge sheet

Technology

Telegram rolls out story feature on its platform

Sports

Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna in final stages of rehab; to play practice games: BCCI

Health & Lifestyle

No proposal to rename AIIMS: Govt

News

Greta Gerwig used filmmaking techniques from 1950s for maximum practical approach on set design

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag storm into men's doubles semi-finals

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty to host 'Save Wildlife' Season 4

News

Ariana Grande dating 'Wicked' co-star Ethan Slater after split from husband

Technology

Oracle's MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse now generally available 

Lyrics

Zayn Malik – Love Like This Song Lyrics

News

Jaani, Sachet-Parampara join forces for a love ballad

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US