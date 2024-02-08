Le Le Pangey is a high on energy, passionate conflict

Hardhvarshan Rane, Ehan Bhat, Nikita Dutta and TJ Bhanu starrer Bejoy Nambiar’s Hindi-Tamil bilingual film unveils the first song from the film ‘Le Le Pangey’ giving the audience a glimpse into the world of ‘Dange’ / ‘Por’. Le Le Pangey: The first song from ‘Dange’ offers a sneak peek into the intriguing realm of the film.

The song is a high on energy, passionate conflict between the college-mates highlighting the angst and roughness within the characters portrayed. ‘Le Le Pangey’ is sung by Sanjith Hegde, Anurag Kulkarni, Varsha S Krishnan, while the infectious music is composed by Sanjith Hegde and lyrics written by Kausar Munir. The Tamil version of the song titled ‘Asaraadhe’ is sung by – Sanjith Hegde, Varsha S Krishnan, composed by Sanjith Hegde and penned by Krithika Nelson.

The film challenges viewers to ‘Pick A Side’, as a rivalry between two friends take centre stage in a cultural college festival. Dange / Por is slated for a theatrical release on 1st March 2024.

T-Series & Roox Media Present a T-Series Films & Getaway Pictures Production ‘Dange’/’Por’ directed by Bejoy Nambiar. Produced By T- Series, Bejoy Nambiar, Prabhu Antony, Madhu Alexander.