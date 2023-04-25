scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Leaked pic from ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ shows Randeep Hooda in jail clothes, shackle

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for effortlessly slipping into his characters, will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' in which he essays the titular role.

By Agency News Desk
Leaked pic from 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' shows Randeep in jail clothes, shackle

Actor Randeep Hooda, who is known for effortlessly slipping into his characters, will soon be seen in the upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ in which he essays the titular role.

Recently, a picture of Randeep in his character’s look from the sets got leaked. The picture shows Randeep wearing the clothes of a prisoner with a neck shackle, a light stubble and short hair.

The actor has lost a whopping 22 kgs while prepping for the role and weighed 68 kgs. However, he suffered an injury that caused him to gain weight, and he is now at 71 kgs, and is working out his way to shed the extra weight to get it right for the part.

The actor endured knee ailments for years in a row, which caused film projects to be delayed, but he has persevered against all odds and is now ready to return to Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. It took him a few months to get back in action post the injury, but he is in no mood to slow down.

Apart from acting, Randeep is doing the duties of a director, writer, and producer on the title.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Hyundai Motor's Q1 net jumps 92% on SUVs, increased production
Next article
Chahatt Khanna: Social media trolling impacted my mental health
This May Also Interest You
Technology

WhatsApp working on new feature 'channels' for broadcasting information

News

“Raajveer Sharma is a powerhouse of tremendous talent,” says Yukta Sharma

News

Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer titled ‘RUSLAAN’

News

Apeksha Porwal plays a lead in the Arabic series ‘Slave Market’

Sports

BWF extends ban on Russian, Belarusian players from competing in its international events

Technology

PM Modi discusses India's tech-powered transformations with Apple CEO

Sports

IPL 2023: 'This is only the beginning of great things to come', appreciations flooding in for Arjun Tendulkar

News

Sonakshi Sinha plays a fierce cop investigating serial murder in 'Dahaad'

Technology

India's PSLV rocket lifts off with 2 Singapore satellites

Sports

IPL 2023: Massive respect for Ishant for the way he bowled, says Kuldeep Yadav after DC's first win

Technology

Elon Musk has 24.7K subscribers on Twitter, makes at least $1.2 mn a year

News

For Lee Cronin, 'Planning, second guessing your ideas' make a good horror film

News

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after 12 surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin

Sports

IPL 2023: Mohammed Siraj's terrific four-fer helps RCB beat Punjab Kings by 24 runs

Sports

'It will not work out if you make changes in every match': Harbhajan Singh raises questions on KKR's approach

Sports

Champions League: Draw with Benfica helps Inter set up Milan derby in semifinal

News

Elizabeth Olsen finds it 'ridiculous' doing her own stunts

News

Bollywood mourns demise of Pamela Chopra; stars extend their condolences

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US