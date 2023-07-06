scorecardresearch
Madhuri Dixit has been a tremendous influence on Heli Daruwala

Actress-dancer Heli Daruwala credits her journey to twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit Nene and has talked about her classical dance moves in the upcoming track 'Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab'.

Heli seeks inspiration from the iconic actress Madhuri Dixit especially for this song.

Ecstatic about her classical dance moves in the music video, she shared: “Madhuri Dixit Ji has been a tremendous influence on my journey as an actor and dancer. Like all the other girls, I have grown up watching her on the screen, and during my childhood days, I started my journey into dance and drama with her as my source of inspiration.”

“I wanted to capture some of that magic that Madhuri ji brings to the screen and infuse it with my own artistic expression.”

The song ‘Mere Sanam Ke Khwaab’ is sung by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth and features Heli Daruwala alongside Nishank Bhatt.

