Malvi Malhotra cheated by Vikram Bhatt

Malvi Malhotra, an actresses in the South Indian film industry, said to be one of the busy heroines of Tollywood having made a name for herself in the South film industry in a very short time. Actress Malvi Malhotra, best known for her role in ‘Abhyuham’.

Apparently it is reported that Malvi Malhotra was recently cheated by Vikram Bhatt by not paying for her work. Malvi Malhotra who has worked with Vikram Bhatt and Venus has alleged that Director Vikram Bhatt, who was also the producer of the album, did not pay any remuneration to her.

Reportedly, when she called and messaged Vikram Bhatt for the payment follow-up, he did not respond to her. She has demanded a payment for her hard work & time she has given for the project. Malvi Malhotra opened up on the crisis and trust issues being faced by artists by the big producers and directors not paying actors and crew members their dues.

Malvi Malhotra shared about director Vikram Bhatt revealing, “I worked with Vikram Bhatt production for a song directed by Krishna Bhatt last year. Song name was ‘BARBAAD KAR DIYA’. I was very busy with my film shoots down south but Bhatts are a name in the industry and they approached me to do a song with their production and I took out time from my busy schedule not to miss this project and trusted them.”

“Post shoot I sent them an invoice for the payment which was pending and they stopped responding and kept on delaying it. Then I avoided it, but when VENUS approached me that they were releasing the song and asked me to promote it. I again asked them for my payments but again no response at all.”

“After a few months Vikram Bhatt again asked me to work for their next. To which I completely avoided because as an artist we need respect and our payments which we deserve for our hard work. I’m sharing this only to aware people because I don’t want any other artist to suffer with the same.”