Manjari Fadnnis shares memorable moments from 'Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na' shoot

Actress Manjari Fadnnis, who is best known for her performance in the coming of age romantic comedy ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’, spoke about the moments which still makes her feel nostalgic, after 15 years of its release. The 2008 movie ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’ directed by Abbas Tyrewala, starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza in the lead released. It also stars Prateik Babbar, Manjari, Ratna Pathak, Naseeruddin Shah, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal role.

Manjari played the character of Meghna, who was Jai’s (Imran) girlfriend. Recently, the movie completed 15 years of the release, and the 39-year-old actress recalled about the memories from the shoot.

When asked what still makes her feel nostalgic about the movie, Manjari told IANS: “Walking on the empty streets of South Bombay. I think that was the only time I have seen it so quiet, and so quaint, that was so wonderful. I think that makes me nostalgic.”

“So, sometimes when I am crossing South Bombay, I just feel nostalgic, and I just want to walk on the streets in the middle of the night. Because my scenes in the movie were walking on the road and talking to Imran’s character. That was really memorable for me,” she shared.

She further said: “And also the entire shoot in Igatpuri, where we shot that song ‘Nazrein Milana’, that was something. And of course the whole workshop in Panchgani was another amazing crazy bonding space for us.”

Currently, Manjari is seen in the riveting thriller series ‘The Freelancer’ created and written by Neeraj Pandey. She plays the role of Mrunal Kamath. The show also stars Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Navneet Malik. It is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.