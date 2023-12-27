Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodNews

'May your superstardom increases', Raveena's wish for ‘first screen hero’ Salman

On his 58th birthday, Raveena Tandon wished her first on screen hero Salman Khan and prayed that his superstardom increases.

By Agency News Desk
'May your superstardom increases', Raveena's wish for ‘first screen hero’ Salman
Raveena Tandon | Salman Khan

On his 58th birthday, Raveena Tandon wished her first on screen hero Salman Khan and prayed that his superstardom increases. Raveena made her debut in 1991 with ‘Patthar Ke Phool’ opposite Salman. They were later seen together in the 1994 hit ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

Raveena (49) took to Instagram, where she shared some pictures.

One picture was from Salman’s brother Arbaaz Khan’s wedding, another photograph showed them posing for ‘Patthar Ke Phool’, while another image showed Salman posing with Raveena’s daughter Rasha, when she was little.

For caption, she wrote: “To my first hero @beingsalmankhan … a very happy birthday, this year and many years to come, may your superstardom always increase…. Loadsa love always!!”

Raveena was recently seen in the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, where she celebrated Salman’s birthday along with the housemates.

The actress will next be seen in the Binoy Gandhi directorial ‘Ghudchadi’ starring Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar and Aruna Irani in key roles.

Previous article
Sri Lanka speeds up dengue control before university entrance exams
Next article
Aleksandar Vukic, Naomi Osaka and four others named wildcards for Brisbane International
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.