Megna Mukherjee: Spending a day on set with Sourav Ganguly was an amazing experience

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress and model Megna Mukherjee shared her shooting experience for an advertisement with former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly.

Megna said: “Loving cricket is a true Indian’s identity. I have been a cricket fan since forever and getting a chance to shoot with Sourav Ganguly was a golden opportunity and a dream come true! He is the humblest person and I became an instant fan after working closely with him.”

In the advertisement, Megna plays the role of Mona Darling while Ganguly, plays the character of the famous Bollywood villain Robert.

The actress said: “Ganguly shared with me how he is as comfortable in front of the camera as he is on the cricket field. We also bonded over our shared love for London being a favourite holiday destination. It was truly an experience of a lifetime and I’m sure I’ll remember this as a high point of my life.”

