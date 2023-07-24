scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

Vijay Sethupathi from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action film 'Jawan' was unveiled on Monday.

By Agency News Desk
New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'
New 'Jawan' poster reveals Vijay Sethupathi as 'Dealer of Death'

A new poster of Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi from the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer action film ‘Jawan’ was unveiled on Monday.

The poster describes Vijay’s character in the film as the “Dealer of Death”.

The poster features two images of Vijay, one in a close-up shot showing Vijay donning a pair of sunglasses. The other picture has Vijay standing wearing a jacket in a long shot. The new poster showcases his portrayal of a fearsome and commanding villain, leaving audiences on the edge of their seats in anticipation of the epic face-off between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The recently released action-packed video asset of the film had already set high standards, tantalising fans with a glimpse of the dynamic Vijay Sethupathi.

With each striking poster release, the excitement surrounding ‘Jawan’ continues to escalate. From Shah Rukh Khan’s bald avatar to Nayanthara’s fierce appearance, every glimpse has intensified the anticipation for this action-packed extravaganza. The unveiling of Vijay Sethupathi’s menacing character has added yet another layer of intrigue, amplifying the film’s appeal.

‘Jawan’ is SRK’s second action outing after his last immensely successful ‘Pathaan’ which smashed the records at the domestic box-office and emerged as the highest grossing Hindi movie.

After ruling the romance genre for years together, SRK seems to be making a shift to action and going by the success of ‘Pathaan’ and the looks of ‘Jawan’, the Bollywood megastar looks poised to set benchmarks in the action genre as well.

‘Jawan’ also stars a powerful line-up of Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance and Sunil Grover.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out
Next article
Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’
This May Also Interest You
News

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' makers asked to remove Mamata Banerjee's reference by CBFC

News

Zayn returns with summer anthem ‘Love Like This’

News

Jawan’s new poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look out

News

Vidyut Jammwal: Proud to represent the mother of all martial arts Kalaripayattu

Technology

People with low HIV levels have ‘almost zero’ risk of transmitting virus

Sports

I expect Ashwin and Jadeja to bowl a lot of overs on Day 5: Aakash Chopra

News

Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Sports

Australia were on their knees but they deserve to retain the Ashes, says David Lloyd

News

Rohit Bose Roy quits ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ after injury: Will regret not making it to finale

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan slams Jiya Shankar saying, “Jiya, paani pilana sabse bade punya ka kaam hai, aur aapne us punya mein...

News

Samantha Ruth Prabhu goes for morning walk in Bali amid break from work

News

Alice In Chains celebrates 10 years of 'Devil Put Dinosaurs Here'

News

Ariana Grande is not dating 'SpongeBob' voice actor, says his wife

News

Debutant Prem to star alongside Adah Sharma in 'Commando' series

Sports

Mumbai City FC complete a loan move for Jayesh Rane from Bengaluru FC

Technology

Eating planet-friendly foods can boost longevity, cut death risk by 25%

Technology

Google Assistant may soon summarise webpages

Sports

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto Masters event due to fatigue

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US