Pankaj Tripathi wraps up 'Main ATAL Hoon'; says he 'will always cherish this journey'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Saturday announced the wrap up of the final schedule of the much-awaited film ‘Main Atal Hoon’.

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ features Pankaj as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the three-time Prime Minister of India.

During the Lucknow shooting schedule, the film’s makers met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and discussed the film at length.

The film wrapped up its final schedule in Mumbai on Saturday. The film is shot in 45 days across locations in Mumbai, Delhi, Kanpur and Lucknow promises to take the viewers through Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s childhood and extraordinary political journey.

Pankaj took to social media, and shared a video wherein we can see BTS clips from the shoot of the movie, and a glimpse of the actor as Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

He captioned the post in Hindi: “This ‘Atal’ journey will always be remembered and cherished. I feel lucky to portray the illustrious personality of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on the big screen.”

Filmmaker Ravi commented on Pankaj’s post and wrote: “Amazing Days. Amazing Memories. Working with you is always a great pleasure @pankajtripathi Ji.”

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios production, ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, Sam Khan and Kamlesh Bhanushali. It is written by Rishi Virmani and Ravi Jadhav.