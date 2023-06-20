scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

'Pine Cone' director locked 5 fresh talents from India through Zoom auditions

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Director Onir, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Pine Cone’, will be launching five new faces. For this, he conducted auditions on Zoom across India and shortlisted his five lead actors from five different places – Sirsa, Anantnag, Gwalior, Delhi and Kolkata.

The director feels that it is imperative to have an influx of new talent in the industry for its collective growth.

Talking about the same, he said: “There are some really talented people across the country. As filmmakers, we need to put a little effort into going beyond the routine to find them. Since these actors will be completely raw, they give a very fresh perspective to your characters.”

He further mentioned: “When I auditioned for ‘Pine Cone’ I met some excellent performers. Of course they had to go through workshops to prepare for the role. This way, you are not giving a chance to new talent but also making your film look different.”

Recently, Onir dropped the first poster of ‘Pine Cone’, a love story. Debutant Vidur Sethi and Sahib Verma are in the leads. The film, co-written and directed by Onir, also had its world premiere at Kashish Film Festival during the Pride month.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year
Next article
Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments
This May Also Interest You
News

Sasha Calle is keen to return as Supergirl in future DC installments

News

Trevor Noah to bring new weekly podcast later this year

News

When Vardhan Puri was attacked by a 6.5 ft tall unclothed lady in his hotel room

Sports

Sri Lanka to host Pakistan for two-match Test series next month

Sports

Jr men's hockey nationals: Chandigarh, Haryana, M.P qualify for semis

Health & Lifestyle

India's 1st mRNA Omicron booster vax gets DCGI nod, to launch in 2-3 weeks

Health & Lifestyle

Smallpox spreads in Bihar village, locals allege medical negligence

Technology

Consumer groups call on EU regulators to probe generative AI risks

Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may cost $1,699

News

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Pehli Baarish Mein' is perfect for monsoon romance

News

Ignite the monsoon romance as Jubin Nautiyal along with Gurmeet Choundhary and Karishma Sharma is back with ‘Pehli Baarish Mein’

News

Chiranjeevi is glad granddaughter is 'born on favourite day, auspicious time'

News

AICWA requests PM Modi to ban 'Adipurush' for 'defaming image of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman'

News

Tillotama Shome: 'People across the country can access my work, thanks to OTT'

News

Tom Cruise is keen to work with 'enormously talented' Scarlett Johansson

Technology

Nothing CEO teases transparent cable for Phone (2)

Technology

Adobe's $20 bn Figma acquisition under lens in EU: Report

News

Elton John has created a new show for Glastonbury festival

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US