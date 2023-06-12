scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!

Prateik will soon be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Shabana Azmi as they will be seen in Vikas Khanna's Imaginary Rain.

By Editorial Desk
Prateik Patil Babbar reveals why Vikas Khanna was adamant about him!
Prateik Patil Babbar for Vikas Khanna's Imaginary Rain

Prateik Patil Babbar, with his remarkable acting abilities and diversified performances in a variety of cinema and web productions, seldom fails to enthral viewers. His devotion and commitment to his profession has won him praise from the critics and a devoted following.

Prateik will soon be seen sharing screen space with veteran actor Shabana Azmi as they will be seen in Vikas Khanna’s Imaginary Rain. After it was announced Shabana ji got emotional as she opened up on always looking forward to working with him. But do you know that chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna was always keen on casting Prateik as he felt nobody could do justice to the character except him.

Vikas took to his Instagram and shared, “I’ve admired Pratiek Babbar since I saw Dhobi Ghat by Kiran Rao. His presence was amazing & as we saw him picking new characters, I knew that at one point that I have to work with him. His choices of roles has been insanely creative from Cobalt Blue to Mulk. And when I was writing the character of Shiva based on my adorable cab driver in Bangladesh……I knew it in my heart that Pratiek could do so much justice to his character.”

Speaking of same Prateik shared, “It’s an extremely encouraging & gratifying feeling to be a filmmaker’s number one choice… im honoured and grateful to vikas ji for the opportunity… for putting his trust & belief in me as a performer… i mean im shooting a movie with “the shabana azmi” & “the vikas khanna”… i guess i must’ve done something right.”

The actor recently added his mother’s last name as he has embarked on this new chapter with the utmost gratitude for his beloved mother, Smita Patil, and the legacy she leaves behind. His personal and professional journey continues to inspire and uplift, making him a force to be reckoned with in the world of entertainment.

Prateik Babbar and Shabana Azmi will be seen in Imaginary Rain, directed by ‘Michelin Star’ chef and filmmaker Vikas Khanna.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh
Next article
Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour
This May Also Interest You
News

Ayushmann Khurrana comes forward to raise awareness on World Day Against Child Labour

News

Anurag Basu's sets have 'great food', says Fatima Sana Shaikh

News

'The Trial…' character felt personal, says Kajol

News

Mrunal Thakur: South films have lot of detailing

Lyrics

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – Aaj Ke Baad Song Lyrics starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani

News

Radio City unveils vibrant new jingle to captivate young audiences

News

Asees Kaur of 'Raataan Lambiyan' fame set to perform in UK before 3,000 fans

Health & Lifestyle

UP to celebrate yoga week from June 15 to 21

Sports

Would certainly love to play in IPL again, but goal has to be at my best for Australia, says Mitchell Starc

Health & Lifestyle

Explained: Why some people are affected differently by Covid-19 infection

Technology

Over 60K Android apps found secretly installing adware for last 6 months

Technology

Mixed reality searches on Google surge 1,130% after Apple unveils Vision Pro

Technology

US-based Tivoli Audio partners Alphatec to empower its business in India

Technology

Hyundai to utilise $5.9 bn in overseas operations' money for EV investments

Health & Lifestyle

Celebrity nutritionist Anisha V Ranjan: Healthy eating is not about extreme diets or deprivation

Sports

Scott Boland will definitely play in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston, says Aaron Finch

Technology

Ex-Samsung executive indicted for stealing trade secrets to build chip plant in China

News

‘Highway Love’ featuring Ritvik Sahore and Gayatri Bhardwaj trailer unveiled

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US