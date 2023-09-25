Priyanka Chopra’s mother reveals why she missed cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra has revealed why the Indian star could not attend her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, which took place in Udaipur on Sunday. A video of Madhu at the airport has been doing the rounds on several paparazzi’s and fan pages’ social media, where she was seen being asked about Priyanka’s absence.

Madhu even revealed that the families of the bride and groomdid not accept gifts.

On being asked as to why Priyanka was not at the wedding, Madhu said: “Woh kam kar rahi hai.”

Madhu was then questioned about the wedding, gifts and how Parineeti looked, Madhu said: “Bahut badhiya… Unhone sab mana kar diya, no lena-dena, bas ashirwad. Waise hi khubsoorat hai, aur achi lag rahi thi.”

Parineeti and Raghav got married in a dreamy wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday.

On Monday, the newly married bride shared official pictures from the wedding, where Priyanka commented: “My blessings always.”