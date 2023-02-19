scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Priyanka Chopra finally lets a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie

After revealing daughter Malti Marie's face to the world at the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra has now shared a picture with her

By News Bureau
Priyanka Chopra finally lets a glimpse of daughter Malti Marie
Priyanka Chopra with baby Malti Marie _ pic courtesy instagram

After revealing her daughter Malti Marie’s face to the world at the Hollywood Walk of Fame event for the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture with her on social media. On Sunday, Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures of her and her baby. She held her close and clicked a selfie, showing Malti’s face. In the second image she is in bed holding Malti close to her while hiding her face with her hand.

She captioned her posts: “Days like this.”

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in Christian and Hindu ceremonies in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy last year.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in ‘Love Again’ and the series ‘Citadel’. She will also be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’.

Pic. Sourcepriyankachopra
Previous article
Roblox working on 2 new generative AI tools
Next article
Microsoft puts chat limits with Bing AI as ChatGPT goes haywire
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

News

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US