scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ragneeti leave Delhi for their two-day wedding festivities in Udaipur

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra left for Udaipur on Friday morning for their wedding rituals that are to take place over the weekend at two of the Lake City’s best-known luxury hotels.Parineeti was the first to walk in by herself, accompanied by airline staff, dressed entirely in red in loose-fitting casual clothes.

Raghav entered the airport separately, looking more like a dapper West Delhi boy from ‘Made in Heaven’ than the “suspended parliamentarian” he describes himself as on X, wearing skinny blue jeans and a tight-fitting black Polo tee and sporting smart dark shades.

He was accompanied by his posse of Punjab Police security personnel — after all, he’s a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab — and his parents followed him at a distance.

Both Parineeti and Raghav gestured to the assembled paps, who had been kept waiting for a glimpse of the couple outside Raghav’s MP’s residence on Pandara Road duringthe mehndi ceremony earlier this week.

–IANSsrb/

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google brings AI-powered coding assistant Studio Bot to India
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US