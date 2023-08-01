scorecardresearch
‘Rahmat’ evokes profound nostalgia, resonates globally, says Mithun Chakraborty on ‘Kabuliwala’

Mithun Chakraborty will helm the role of 'Rahmat' in 'Kabuliwala', a cinematic marvel from the depths of history, penned by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore.

By Agency News Desk
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty will helm the role of ‘Rahmat’ in ‘Kabuliwala’, a cinematic marvel from the depths of history, penned by the legendary Rabindranath Tagore.

The first look shows Mithun as an Afghan man, wearing a grey pathani suit, with a matching headgear. He is holding a blue coloured jhola bag on his one shoulder. The look is completed with a thin layer of Kajal, beard and a moustache.

Mithun’s character Rahmat from Tagore’s masterpiece, deeply connects with audiences of all ages.

Talking about his role, Mithun said: “Regarding my portrayal of Rahmat in ‘Kabuliwala,’ I anticipate a deeply emotional journey. The character’s unwavering affection and strong bond with Mini evoke profound nostalgia and resonate with audiences universally.”

‘Kabuliwala’ is the timeless tale of Rahmat, a story of a middle-aged Afghan man, whose heart overflows with fatherly love for a little girl-Mini, in the bustling city of Kolkata set in the year of 1965.

The film captures the period that encapsulates the essence of heartwarming connections and the deep significance of love that knows no boundaries, transcending both borders and cultures.

In the year 1957, the trailblazing director, Tapan Sinha, immortalised Tagore’s heartfelt narrative on the silver celluloid, and now, after a span of 66 years, Director Suman Ghosh, who had earlier collaborated with Mithun in the critically acclaimed ‘Nobel Chor’, is set to create magic once more by bringing this classic to life again on the Bengali silver screen.

Known for his exceptional storytelling prowess, Suman is all set to take audiences on an unforgettable journey that delves into the poignant relationship between Rahmat and Mini.

“Drawing inspiration from Tagore’s immortal opus, ‘Kabuliwala,’ our film pays homage to the 1957 Bengali adaptation, which captivated the hearts of cinephiles through the unforgettable portrayal of the protagonist by the esteemed Bengali actor, Chhabi Biswas,” he said.

“Our cinematic endeavour shall gracefully encapsulate the essence of love and yearning, as Rahmat discovers solace in the innocence of the young girl, evoking tender memories of his own child, whom he had parted from in his homeland,” added Suman.

Accentuating the captivating narrative, the soulful music will be composed by the illustrious Indraadip Dasgupta, further elevating the emotive journey of ‘Kabuliwala’.

Shrikant Mohta, Co-Founder and Director of SVF, shared: “After an extended period, we’re ecstatic to have the legendary Mithun Chakraborty on board with us, all set to bring the character of Rahmat to life in ‘Kabuliwala’, ensuring an enthralling and visually stunning cinematic journey.”

“Bringing Tagore’s timeless gem, ‘Kabuliwala,’ on silver screen is a privilege and an honour. The story’s emotional depth and its resonance with audiences through the years have inspired us to embark on this cinematic journey once again,” he added.

The much-anticipated shooting of ‘Kabuliwala’ is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, promises to captivate the hearts of audiences with its evocative storytelling, rich visuals, and soul-stirring performances.

This production, helmed by SVF Entertainment and is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Shrikant Mohta, and Mahendra Soni.

It is going to be the 2023’s Christmas release by Jio Studios and SVF.

