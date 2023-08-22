Raveena Tandon heaps praise on Sushmita’s ‘Taali’: ‘Baat mein dum hai’

Referring to a scene in Sushmita Sen starrer web series ‘Taali’, actress Raveena Tandon on Tuesday heaped praises saying ‘baat mein dum hai boss’. The show brings to screen the inspiring journey of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant, portrayed by Sushmita. Born as Ganesh and raised in Pune. Shreegauri revolutionised the transgender movement in the country, and the series shows her iconic fight for the recognition of the third gender in the country.

Raveena took to Instagram Stories, and shared a snapshot of a scene, wherein we can see Sushmita on the screen, and her dialogue is flashed: “This country needs more foster mother”.

The ‘Mohra’ fame actress congratulated the producer of the show Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed, and said: “CONGRATULATIONS Afeefa Suleman Nadiadwala! Baat mein Dum hai Boss!”

Afeefa shared Raveena’s post and wrote,”love u so much”.

For the unversed, Raveena had adopted two girls, Pooja (11 years old), and Chaya (8 years old), as a single mother in 1995.

Raveena married film distributor Anil Thadani on February 22, 2004. She gave birth to her daughter Rasha, in March 2005, and in July 2008, she gave birth to her son Ranbirvardhan.

On the other hand, Sushmita is also a mother of two adopted daughter – Renee and Alisah.

‘Taali’ throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s life — her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in the country.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, ‘Taali’ is a story of courage and change.

It is streaming on JioCinema.

On the work front, Raveena was last seen in ‘One Friday Night’. She next has ‘Ghudchadi’ in the pipeline.