Rohan Vinod Mehra ‘always believed in being true to oneself’

Actor Rohan Vinod Mehra, who made his acting debut with the financial thriller film ‘Baazaar’, is gearing up for the release of gritty crime thriller ‘Kaala’. Son of the late actor Vinod Mehra, Rohan started his acting career with the short films ‘Afterword’, ‘An Incomplete Tune’, and ‘Hum’. He also worked as an assistant director in ‘Bajirao Mastani’.

Rohan spoke about his upcoming project ‘Kaala’, trends he likes and dislikes in the industry, and the actors that he looks up to.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t really pay much attention to trends. I have always believed in being true to oneself even if that may not always get you in the conversation.”

‘Kaala’ is directed and created by Bejoy Nambiar. Talking about his creative vision, Rohan said: “He has a very unique way of viewing the world and telling his stories. I think he has a distinct style, but isn’t locked into just that. If you see all his films, he’s always trying new things.”

The actor shared how the show came his way. “Bejoy and I have been in conversation about working together even since the release of my first film. There was a project before this that we were very close to doing together, but it worked out. When Bejoy reached out to me with ‘Kaala’, I was extremely excited to jump on board,” he said.

Rohan said he looks upto Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Dulquer Salman. “And of course Amitabh Bacchan – my all time favourite.”

He added that he is up for the role which has a well defined character graph, and has enough space in it to allow me to bring something new and fresh to the role.

‘Kaala’ shows the workings of the parallel economy of black money as white money is turned to black through the process of reverse hawala. It shows the intense pursuit of IB Officer Ritwik (played by Avinash Tiwary) to dismantle a reverse hawala operation from its very core.

The show also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, Taher, Jitin Gulati, and Elisha Mayor.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Bejoy Nambiar, ‘Kaala’ is set to stream from September 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.