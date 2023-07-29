scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

On his 64th birthday on Saturday, veteran actress Saira Banu shared some anecdotes about Sanjay Dutt and detailed his journey from a toddler to an incredible person he is today. 

By Agency News Desk
Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'
Saira Banu shares memories of Sanjay Dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'

On his 64th birthday on Saturday, veteran actress Saira Banu shared some anecdotes about Sanjay Dutt and detailed his journey from a toddler to an incredible person he is today. 

Saira took to Instagram stories, where she shared a video of Sanjay from his younger days. The video is a scene from a film, he was starring in.

The actress wrote: Sanju has been family to Dilip Sahib and all of us…from my grandmother to our own family kids, we have seen him grow up from a toddler to what he is today… he is absolutely precious to us…Lots of love and blessings to him…Happy Birthday!”

Sanjay made his debut with the 1981 super hit film ‘Rocky’. In a career spanning over four decades, he has acted in over 100 films, ranging from romance to comedy genres, though usually in action genres, thus proving himself one of the most popular Hindi film actors since the 1980s.

The actor was last seen on screen in ‘Shamshera’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. The film is set in around 1800s, the story follows a dacoit tribe and their fight for independence against British Rule.

Sanjay will next be seen in films such as ‘Ghudchadi’, ‘The Virgin Tree’ and ‘Double iSmart’.

‘Double iSmart’ is a sequel to their blockbuster iSmart Shankar, went on floors a few days ago in Mumbai. The shoot of the movie began with the team canning a breathtaking action sequence.

The makers came up with a big update today. Sanjay is playing a full-length role in Double iSmart. The actor joined the shoot in the very first schedule.

Sharing his excitement of working for the movie, Sanjay Dutt tweeted: “It takes me immense pride to be working with the director of the masses #PuriJagannadh ji and the young energetic Ustaad @ramsayz. Glad to be Playing the #BIGBULL in this sci-fi mass entertainer #DoubleISMART. Excited to be teaming up with this super-talented team and looking forward to the film hitting the screens on March 8, 2024 @Charmmeofficial @IamVishuReddy @PuriConnects.”

Hollywood cinematographer Gianni Giannelli is working for this high-voltage action entertainer. Double iSmart is being made on a high budget with technically high in standards. The makers will reveal the other cast and crew of the movie soon.

Double iSmart will release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages for Maha Shivaratri on March 8, 2024

Saira Banu
Saira banu shares memories of sanjay dutt from 'toddler to an incredible person'
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final
Next article
Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton
This May Also Interest You
News

Brad Pitt 'shuts down filming' of F1 drama produced by Lewis Hamilton

Sports

UTT: Chennai Lions take on Puneri Paltan Table Tennis in second semi-final

News

Shilpa Shetty was afraid to shoot the climax of 'Sahasa Veerudu Sagara Kanya'

News

Mick Jagger left his birthday celebrations early, leaving others to dance away without him

News

Sussanne Khan says ‘well said’ after Narayan Murthy criticises Kareena Kapoor Khan’s behaviour towards fans

Sports

Men's T20 World Cup 2024 to be played from June 4 to 30: Report

Technology

Surge in Covid-related hospital admissions in US amid late summer wave risk

Sports

Japan Open 2023: Lakshya Sen loses to Jonatan Christie in semifinal

Technology

Apple AirTag helps locate burglar who stole $15K in thefts: Report

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt cast Jiya Shankar as a heroine of the house

News

Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan turn Barbie & Ken in Indian Deepfaker ‘Barbie’ trailer

Technology

Google introduces in-line replies within announcement spaces in Chat

News

Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi to bring their FIRs on Bigg Boss OTT2’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’

Technology

You need 15 mn impressions, 500 followers to earn money on Musk’s X

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Salman Khan reveals what makes him come back after losing his cool on show

Sports

River Plate beat Racing 2-1 in season finale

News

Rana Daggubati, Dulquer Salmaan join hands for 'Kaantha'

News

Adarsh Gourav will soon record new music after a gap of 4 years

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US