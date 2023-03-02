scorecardresearch
Salman Khan launches upbeat dance number ‘Billi Billi’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled his latest track titled 'Billi Billi' from his upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

By News Bureau
Salman Khan launches upbeat dance number 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman Khan launches upbeat dance number 'Billi Billi' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled his latest track titled ‘Billi Billi’ from his upcoming film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

The upbeat dance number is sung and composed by Sukhbir. The audio of the song is trending on music streaming platforms and national radio networks. A day back the team unveiled the teaser, which again grabbed eyeballs for colourful visuals and an easy on the eye hook step.

The two leads, Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde are seen sharing an electrifying chemistry grooving to this peppy dance number.

‘Billi Billi’ is set to establish Salman Khan as the ultimate master of dance steps, with its catchy music, energetic choreography, and Salman’s electrifying performance.

The song also introduces the extended ensemble cast of the film – Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

‘Billi Billi’ has all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan dance number, and the song, much like the first one, ‘Naiyo Lagda’, is expected to top several musical charts in the days to come.

A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, is directed by Farhad Samji.

The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.

