scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sanjay Dutt gets hurt shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for 'KD', a Kannada pan-India movie in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated on Wednesday.

By Agency News Desk
Sanjay Dutt gets hurt shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'
Sanjay Dutt gets hurt shooting for Kannada movie 'KD'

Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt, who is currently shooting for ‘KD’, a Kannada pan-India movie in surrounding areas of Bengaluru, has been injured while shooting a bomb explosion sequence, sources stated on Wednesday.

The sources explained that while shooting the bomb explosion scene, Sanjay Dutt suffered injuries on his elbow, hand and face. The shooting of the film has been halted following the incident.

Fight master Dr Ravi Varma was composing a fight for the movie. The incident had come to light lately and exact details of the incident are yet to be known. The incident had taken place at Magadi Road in Bengaluru and Sanju Baba is recovering from the injuries, sources in the film industry explained.

After KGF Chapter 1 and 2, Sanjay Dutt is enacting a villain role in the Kannada movie ‘KD’ against action hero Dhruva Sarja, whose teaser of ‘Martin’ movie has become popular.

‘KD” is directed by Prem and is produced under the KVN banner. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is also playing a major role in the movie.

Previous article
‘Dates’ – 5 healthy benefits of the sweetest superfood
Next article
Elon Musk: Owning Twitter has been quite painful
This May Also Interest You
Fashion and Lifestyle

When Salman Khan fans called him ‘Brother Teresa’

News

Working with Ilaiyaraaja was an honour and a challenge for 'Bheed' lyricist Dr Sagar

Health & Lifestyle

India has potential to fight any new pandemic: Martin Schalling

Technology

Railway Board Chairman inspects 'Kavach' system in Hyderabad

Sports

Newcastle, Man Utd both win to strengthen top-four claims in Premier League

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Gautam Singh Vig raises eyebrows with mystery girl picture

Sports

Spain defeat China in Women's World Cup warm-up

Fashion n Lifestyle

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress

News

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon in ‘an impossible love story’ yet untitled

Sports

Premier League: No room for errors at top or bottom of table this weekend

Health & Lifestyle

Bihar's 'Khajuraho', an example of Nepali architecture, is a picture of neglect

News

Keanu Reeves to make broadway debut in 'Waiting For Godot'

Technology

74% of Indians concerned about their personal financial situation: Report

News

Karisma Kapoor shares throwback picture with Kareena Kapoor

News

Tina Datta , Jay Bhanushali -starrer ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum’ is about humans resisting change

News

Karan Johar posts cryptic note amid backlash over wanting to ‘murder’ Anushka Sharma’s career

News

'Stranger Things' animated series in development at Netflix

News

Shrenu Parikh hints at impending twists as 'Maitree' takes a 6-year leap

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US