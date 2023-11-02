scorecardresearch
Sanjeeda Shaikh to play pivotal role in Hrithik, Deepika-starrer 'Fighter'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is known for her work in the shows like ‘Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa’, ‘Kayamath’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, and many others, was recently spotted doing rehearsals with Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone.

A source close to the production house has revealed: “Sanjeeda is an exciting addition to Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’. She has a pivotal role in the film starring Deepika and Hrithik Roshan. Her contribution will add a significant graph to the film.”

‘Fighter’ is an action film directed by Siddharth Anand, starring Hrithik, Anil Kapoor and Deepika. It serves as the first film in a planned aerial action franchise, and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures.

Sanjeeda has also done projects like ‘Taish’, ‘Kaali Khuhi’, and will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’. She was last seen in a music video ‘Chaha Hai Tujhko’.

–IANS

