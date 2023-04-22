scorecardresearch
Shaan responds to criticism for wishing Eid in a skull cap

By Agency News Desk

Popular singer Shaan has clapped back at trolls for criticising him for wishing Eid with a photograph wearing a skull cap. On Saturday, Shaan shared a picture on Instagram of himself wearing a skull cap, his hands raised in a prayer.

He wrote: “Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family.”

However, his comments section was flooded with angry and hateful comments and slammed him for wishing Eid Mubarak despite being Hindu.

Shaan then gave a befitting reply and mentioned how he was always taught to respect all religions equally. He also mentioned the photo from his music video titled ‘Karam Karde’, which was out three years ago.

“Usme ye Look Tha .. toh socha it goes with the occasion .. bas itni si baat,” he wrote.

“Since childhood, I was taught to celebrate all festivals and respect every religion. This is what I believe in and this is what every Indian should believe in too. Baaki aapki soch aapko Mubarak,” the singer mentioned.

