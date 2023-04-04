scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan grooves to ‘Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi’ from Dil Toh Pagal Hai in this viral video

Recently a video went viral on social media in which Shah Rukh Khan was seen dancing on the song Dil Le Gayi Le Gayi' from Dil Toh Pagal Hai with Shiamak Davar and choreographer Aneesha Janet is trending a great deal.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shah Rukh Khan is one of the best actors Bollywood has. He was recently seen in Pathaan a blockbuster everyone waited for. But we miss SRK from his early days too.

The video happens to be from a rehearsal session but SRK’s dedication to the performance says otherwise.

He was seen wearing a black tshirt and pants doing the iconic step.

