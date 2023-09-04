Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan walk hand-in-hand at ‘Gadar 2’ success bash

Shah Rukh Khan along with his wife Gauri Khan attended Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ success party. SRK was seen walking hand-in-hand with Gauri at the event.

For the event, Shah Rukh wore a black T-shirt under a grey jacket and cargo pants. He also wore sneakers. Gauri Khan was seen in a black top, matching trousers and a white and black blazer. She opted for heels.

Both arrived at the party holding hands. The couple didn’t pose for pictures but walked inside. Shah Rukh smiled and greeted the paparazzi. He also mouthed ‘thank you’ and waved at them. Gauri was seen smiling too.