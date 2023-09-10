scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan – Only star who refused to cower before the underworld

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan - Only star who refused to cower before the underworld
Shah Rukh Khan _ pic courtesy instagram

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has revealed that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the only one who never bowed down in front of the underworld. Sanjay took to X (formerly Twitter), where he shared that he saw Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’. He also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan was the only star who never gave in to the underworld.

“I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in.”

“‘Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon’. He said. He’s the same today,” Sanjay wrote.

Sanjay then called Shah Rukh Khan “man with a spine of steel”.

He added: “The entire finger monologue in JAWAN is the single most gutsy thing in our films in the last ten years. Hats off to the man with a spine of steel.”

Shah Rukh’s ‘Jawan’, which is directed by Atlee, has created a tizzy at the box-office. The film on Day 3 has crossed Rs 300 crore globally.

Sanjay is mostly known for his remakes of American action-thriller and crime films, including films such as ‘Aatish’, ‘Kaante’, ‘Kaabil’, ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’, ‘Shootout at Wadala’, ‘Jazbaa’ and ‘Zinda’ and ‘Karam’ and ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Pic. Sourceiamsrk
3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Jimmy Fallon gets defended by several staffers after 'toxic workplace' report
Next article
Scientists hint at existence of closest black holes to Earth
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US