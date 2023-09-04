scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol hug each other at Gadar 2 success bash; Fan say, ‘Issi baat pe DARR 2 ho jaaye’

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has emerged as the third highest grossing Hindi movie of all time

Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol hug each other at Gadar 2 success bash Fan say, 'Issi baat pe DARR 2 ho jaaye' pic courtesy instagram
As Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ has emerged as the third highest grossing Hindi movie of all time, the Deol family celebrated the feat and organised a success party which was attended by who’s who of the industry including superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Paps captured rare visuals of Sunny Deol hugging and posing with SRK burying their years of bitterness. To give you the background, Sunny Deol picked up a rift with Shah Rukh Khan during the shoot of the 1993 movie ‘Darr’ over a particular scene.

The actors also came together to click pictures at the party. In a photo, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol smiled as they posed for the camera. Shah Rukh was also seen with Sunny, his children Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya as well as Rajveer Deol in another photo.

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakeena. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Img. SourceViral Bhayani
20
