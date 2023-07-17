scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan to reunite for a film post two decades

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Actors Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are all set to reunite for a film after two decades of their movies ‘Style’ and ‘Xcuse Me’.

Their new venture is all set to roll, and will also mark the launch of a new heroine. To be shot extensively in Abu Dhabi, the film will have four tracks that promise to top the chartbuster list and break all records.

Sharman said: “With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for ‘3 Idiots’.”

Sahil shared, “The writer and the director – Sam Khan – and I have known each other for long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He’s a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with.”

Writer Milap Zaveri, who’s penning the dialogues and the screenplay said: “The film will be a full on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewer glued to his seat.”

Producer Hitesh Khushalani said: “Bringing back Sharman and Sahil together for a film is our attempt to recreate the camaraderie they once shared on screen. Sharman’s comic timing is too good, and Sahil’s sense of humour is natural. They both will make the audience burst into peels of laughter.”

Direction and story by Sam Khan, with screenplay and dialogue by Milap Zaveri, the yet to be titled film is produced by White Lion Motion Picture Production, producer Hitesh Khushalani, and co-produced by Bhuvi Khushalani, Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games
Next article
Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10
This May Also Interest You
News

Taylor Swift makes history as first woman with four albums in Top 10

Sports

India men's football coach Igor Stimac appeals PM Modi regarding team's participation in Asian Games

Technology

YouTube quietly releases 'Stable Volume' feature to some users

Technology

Genes for learning & memory are 650 mn years old: Study

Fashion and Lifestyle

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt flaunt their casual looks from the promotion of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ at Mumbai airport

Sports

BBL, WBBL overseas drafts to happen on September 3; Thunder, Stars to get first picks

News

Archana Gautam takes English lessons, changes wardrobe to look 'classy'

Sports

Just thought someone has to find way to speak to ICC: Khawaja reveals intervention in over-rate penalty reduction

Technology

Swiggy launches unique tool for restaurants to expand outlets, 100 onboard

News

'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Akash Choudhary escapes unhurt after his car gets hit by truck

Sports

US Masters T10: New York Warriors acquired by Indian origin entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet

Sports

Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like Rahane to come good: Vikram Rathour

Technology

Google introduces new media viewer for Chat on Android

Technology

Tesla most wanted car brand in the world: Report

News

Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ release announced

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev yells at Elvish Yadav saying ‘Baap pe mat jaana’ after he calls him ‘Bewakoof ka baccha’

News

'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' begins its shoot with Dibakar Banerjee at the helm

Technology

Crypto, blockchain sector saw $2.32 bn investment in Q2, lowest since Q4 2020: Report

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US