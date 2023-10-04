scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together at the red carpet of Thank You For Coming; Fan says, ‘Finally GurNaaz meet up’

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together after the singer attended the screening of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ on Tuesday night.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together at the red carpet of Thank You For Coming _ pic courtesy instagram
Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together at the red carpet of Thank You For Coming _ pic courtesy instagram

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together after the singer attended the screening of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ on Tuesday night. Guru came to support Shehnaaz even as the duo posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Shehnaaz couldn’t stop blushing as the paps teased her about her chemistry with the singer.

Shehnaaz dazzled in a stunning pink dress, while Guru looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. Their joint appearance on the red carpet left fans wondering if the two were dating.

One user wrote, “The only man she looks good with after Sidharth Shukla.” Another one said, “Wow yaar Guru with Sana.” “Finally GurNaaz meet up,” wrote a third user.

Pic. SourceViral Bhayani
Img. SourceViral Bhayani
3
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how he disciplined his children
Next article
Asian Games: Anahat-Abhay pair takes bronze; Dipika-Harinder enter mixed doubles final in Squash
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US