Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together at the red carpet of Thank You For Coming; Fan says, ‘Finally GurNaaz meet up’

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa pose together after the singer attended the screening of the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s upcoming movie ‘Thank You For Coming’ on Tuesday night. Guru came to support Shehnaaz even as the duo posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Shehnaaz couldn’t stop blushing as the paps teased her about her chemistry with the singer.

Shehnaaz dazzled in a stunning pink dress, while Guru looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. Their joint appearance on the red carpet left fans wondering if the two were dating.

One user wrote, “The only man she looks good with after Sidharth Shukla.” Another one said, “Wow yaar Guru with Sana.” “Finally GurNaaz meet up,” wrote a third user.