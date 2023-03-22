Shivan Music launched its first musical talent Pranav Singhal

Pranav Singhal, who gained popularity from the singing talent show “The Voice Kids India” on & TV, is now embarking on a new journey. Shivan Music in Mumbai launched Pranav Singhal’s first single, officially announcing his five songs at a media event. On this occasion, the trailer of Shivan Studios’ first film “Rosh” was also shown. Pranav is making his debut with a song for the film “Rosh”.

Shivan Music launched their musical talent “Pranav SInghal” in an official launch event where the star cast of the movie “Rosh” including Mimmoh Chakraborty, Nikita Soni, Ruchi Tiwari, music composer Monty Sharma, producer Sachin Garg, young singer Pranav Singhal, and director Jayveer Panghaal were present. Other notable guests at the party included actor Hiten Tejwani, comedian Sunil Pal, and many other celebrities. During the event, Pranav performed live on the songs from the movie “Rosh” and the audience, along with the media, applauded him with thunderous applause.

Shivan Music has released five singles of Pranav Singhal – “Khatta Meetha Ishq”, “Barbaad”, “Baarishen”, “Dil Roye Jaaye” and “Chal Jhoothi” along with their teasers in front of media and celebrity guests. Shivan Studio also released the trailer of their first film “Rosh”. The film features Mimmoh Chakraborty, Nikita Soni, Alina Rai along with new face Yashraj. Vrajesh Hirjee, Ruchi Tiwari, Alu Asish Soni and Govind Pandey will also be seen in other prominent roles in the film.

The upcoming singer Pranav Singhal has sung songs in the film along with Prakriti Kakkar and Sukriti Kakkar, and the music is composed by Monty Sharma. “Rosh” is produced under the banner of Mats Entertainment and Shivan Studio, directed by Jayveer Panghaal, and produced by Amrit Lal Soni, Sachin Garg and Jayveer Panghaal. The film will be released on OTT platforms at the end of April.

The MD and producer of Shivan Studio,Sachin Garg quoted that this is a very special day for all of us. Shivan Music has launched Pranav Singhal. Pranav is a young singer with lots of potential. Shivan Music has signed Pranav for several single song projects. We have five songs ready now, and many more are in the recording, shooting, and post-production stages. Pranav is fully prepared for a long and successful career in music and Bollywood.”

Director Jayveer Panghaal believes that in the film “Rosh,” it is difficult to determine who the criminal and hero are. The audience can only guess until the end of the film, but the twists and turns of the story will thrill and excite them. With the release of the film on OTT platforms, we will reach more and more viewers.