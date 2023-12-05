Shoojit Sircar praises Vicky Kaushal: His craft of transformation is always immaculate

Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar has heaped praise on actor Vicky Kaushal and his portrayal of First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in ‘Sam Bahadur’ by saying that his craft of transformation is always immaculate.

Shoojit said: “When I saw Vicky’s ‘Masaan’ I thought he had the National award and then I really wished for ‘Sardar Udham’ too.. the way he transformed himself into a 19-year-old Udham Singh was really special. His craft of transformation is always immaculate.”

“I knew about ‘Sam Bahadur’ quite well as I am from an armed forces family.. I really enjoyed Vicky’s adaptation and transformation as Sam Manekshaw.. he was witty and oozed confidence. And I am sure he surely will be a contender for all awards this year too,” he added.

Released on December 1, the biographical war drama film, which is directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw.

