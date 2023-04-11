Shweta Basu Prasad’s short-film ‘Retake’ to be premiered at The New York Indian Film Festival

A poignant, thought-provoking short-film ‘Retake’ produced by Applause Entertainment is officially selected for its American premiere at the New York Indian Film Festival. Written and directed by the talented Shweta Basu Prasad, the film tells the story of a 60-year-old artist who attends the funeral of his mentor and meets his former lover and friend, leading him to question his life choices and artistic pursuits.

The short film will be screened on 13th May in the Shorts A (Narrative) category at 12:15 PM at Village East by Angelika New York. Starring the iconic Anupam Kher, Zarina Wahab, and Danish Husain, the short film is an introspective story that explores themes of love, loss and contemplation.

Don’t miss the American premiere of Shweta Basu Prasad’s directorial debut ‘Retake’ at the New York Indian Film Festival. The short film boasts contributions from award-winning professionals such as Aarti Bajaj as editor, Resul Pookutty (Bafta and Oscar winner)as sound designer, and Ram Sampath as music composer.