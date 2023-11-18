scorecardresearch
Sonu Sood shares video of son taking 'batting' tips from Shami

By Agency News Desk
Sonu Sood shares video of son taking 'batting' tips from Shami
Sonu Sood's son Ayaan with Mohammed Shami

Actor Sonu Sood took to social media and shared a heartwarming throwback moment of his younger son Ayaan taking batting tips from star India pacer Mohammed Shami, currently the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing ODI World Cup with 23 scalps.

The candid moment captured the essence of sportsmanship and camaraderie, as Ayaan showcased some very fine cricketing skills, batting alongside the ace fast bowler.

The video shared on Instagram was captioned: “Throwback to when @mdshami.11 bhai was guiding my son @ayaansoood.”

He added: “Thanks @devesh_upadhyay07 for training and inspiring Ayaan to give his best. #ICC #iccworldcup #teamindia.”

The ‘Dabangg’ actor’s post also shows how sports can bring people together and help them have a good time.

Sonu Sood is also excited about the India-Australia World Cup final on Sunday, just like any other cricket fan.

On the work front, Sood, who was last seen in the Kannada film ‘Sreemanta’, has finished shooting for his upcoming Hindi film ‘Fateh’, which he has also produced via his production company, Shakti Sagar Productions.

Made in association with Zee Studios, ‘Fateh’ is slated for 2024 release. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
