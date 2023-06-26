scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actress Sonam Khan, who has worked in 1990s blockbuster films such as ‘Ajooba’, ‘Tridev’, and ‘Vishwatma’ to name a few, wants to make a comeback into the spotlight and is eyeing digital platforms for her second chance into the industry.

Sonam has worked opposite names such as  Naseeruddin Shah, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff, Govinda, Sanjay Dutt, and Chunky Pandey, as well as pan-India stars like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Chiranjeevi. 

With OTT becoming the new medium to lap up some interesting content, the ‘Vishwatma’ actress said:  “Every actor is a hero on OTT as the content is so rich on OTT platforms I am a huge fan of the ‘Mirzapur series’ and ‘Jamtara’. I have binged watched them. That’s how powerful and intriguing these stories are.”

“I am happy that the narratives have changed, makers are seeing to it that every character stands out, and every actor playing that character leaves an impression on viewers’ minds. I will readily say yes to an OTT show today.” 

–IANS

dc/svn/

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India
Next article
NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns
This May Also Interest You
Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

Sports

Novak is the main favourite to win Wimbledon, says world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz

News

Arijit’s 'Pasoori Nu' gives a romantic spin to the Pakistani track

Sports

Indian contingent create history in Berlin, record 202 medals at Special Olympics World Summer Games

News

Kushal Tandon returns to TV after a 6-year hiatus with ‘Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US