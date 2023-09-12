Vicky Kaushal's character bhajan master suffer identity crisis in 'The Great Indian Family' trailer

The trailer for the Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar-starrer film ‘The Great Indian Family’ has the looks of a typical Bollywood rom-com, with a complex family drama and emotional twists. Being a young and charismatic, undisputed master of bhajan singing, has made Vicky the heart throb of his town, but also ruined his romantic life.

However, the crux of the trailer lies in Vicky’s lead character suffering with an identity crisis as he learns about his roots.

The trailer shows Vicky as Bhajan Kumar, a young man with a vibrant life, a big loving family who is the master of bhajan singing and is fully rooted into the traditions of his family.

Appearing to be a full on comedy, throughout the trailer initially, Bhajan Kumar is narrating his life, calling himself the ‘undisputed’ master of bhajan and pooja-paath, and the heart throb of the town of Balrampur.

However, his position as a bhajan singer has put him in a funny position, because in such a young age where he also is a normal guy who likes to meet with girls, the women in Balrampur seek his blessings rather than look at him with a romantic eye.

In the midst of searching for someone, Vicky ends up finding Manushi Chhillar, whom he instantly gets attracted to.

A strong minded and independent woman, Manushi’s character, is not only a love interest for him, but also a turning point for Bhajan Kumar’s life.

After that, he is engaging in a standard and vibrant life with his friends and family where nothing is going wrong, until one day he finds a document which reveals that he was in fact born as a Muslim.

This suddenly turns his life around, because a full on staunch Hindu and a massive devotee, people begin to look at him with a completely different eye. His family estranges him, while the Muslim community of the town is chasing after him in anger.

Here, he starts saying that God has a morbid sense of humour, as he has put him in such a difficult position.

A rollercoaster ride of emotions, ‘The Great Indian Family’ despite having a good deal of family drama, comedy and romance is not the light hearted fun ride it appeared to be initially.

The music for the movie was already very well done, and from the trailer it has become only more apparent that the movie features some top notch production, with bright colours and great set designs.

Vicky’s avatar as Bhajan Kumar is very different from his early take as Udham Singh in ‘Sardar Udham’, showcasing his versatility and acting range.

Manushi on the other hand, after her debut in the Akshay Kumar-starrer- ‘Prithivraj’, is expanding on her acting skills. Here she will be starring alongside another big ensemble cast, which apart from Vicky, also includes Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui and Alka Amin.

The film is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, with the music composition by Pritam.

A strong family drama, with a bit of action, ‘The Great Indian Family’ will hit theaters on September 22.