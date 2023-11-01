scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Zayn Malik gets flak over Halloween post and keeping mum about Palestine

Zayn Malik shared a picture of himself dressing as an iconic 'Harry Potter' character and got criticised by Internet users.

By Agency News Desk
Zayn Malik gets flak over Halloween post and keeping mum about Palestine
Zayn Malik gets flak over Halloween post and keeping mum about Palestine - pic courtesy news agency

Singer-actor Zayn Malik shared a picture of himself dressing as an iconic ‘Harry Potter’ character and got criticised by Internet users. The ‘Pillow Talk’ hitmaker was unrecognisable as he transformed into Lord Voldemort from J.K. Rowling’s best-selling ‘Harry Potter’ novels.

The 30-year-old wore a bald prosthetic head featuring Voldemort’s snake-like nose as well as the character’s signature black gown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

“Happy Halloween,” he captioned the post. Fans, however, slammed the singer, who is of Pakistani descent, for staying silent on the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict as Israel continues its attack on Gaza strip.

“Sir people are dying in Palestine this is what you’re posting,” one said in the comments section.

Some others echoed the sentiment by commenting: “Free Palestine.”

On the other hands, some fans praised Zayn for nailing the Voldemort costume.

“Please you actually look scary. I remember when I cried after watching lord voldemort in 4th movie for the first time when I was small,” a fan said.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Goa schedule for NTR Jr-starrer ‘Devara’
Next article
Sophie Turner seen getting cozy with aristocrat amid pending divorce
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US