Zwigato to be ‘delivered’ in cinemas on March 17th

‘Zwigato’ is finally here! Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives, announce the release date of the much-anticipated film ‘Zwigato’, starring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. The film is set to hit the big screen on March 17, 2023.

Set in the seldom seen city of Bhubaneswar, Zwigato follows the story of a food delivery rider who grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. Written and directed by Nandita Das, this highly topical film delves into the lives of ‘ordinary people’. If you are looking for a heartfelt, thought provoking and an immersive experience, then put it on your calendar right away.

Zwigato had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival, and its Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival.