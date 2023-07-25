scorecardresearch
Armin van Buuren: India holds very important place in my touring repertoire

Armin van Buuren has announced his tour in India with Sunburn festival. 

By Agency News Desk
Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Armin van Buuren has announced his tour in India with Sunburn festival. 

Armin van Buuren will be visiting India for the launch of the 17th edition of Sunburn Arena that kicks off in October 2023.

Armin van Burren stated: “India holds a very important place in my touring repertoire and I can’t wait to relish the intense night of electric trance with my Indian fans. I have some special memories I share from my various performances at Sunburn and I’m happy to be back to a place I call home for the eight time.”

Van Buuren is expected to perform across five major metros of India for Asia’s largest music festival for a mammoth week long trek.

The much awaited tour which is expected to attract massive footfalls will kickstart with Bengaluru on October 5 followed by Mumbai on October 6 and Kolkata on October 7 and will finally culminate in New Delhi on October 8.

Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ and record producer from Leiden, South Holland. Since 2001, he has hosted ‘A State of Trance’, a weekly radio show which is broadcast to nearly 40 million listeners in 84 countries.

He has been ranked the number one DJ by DJ Mag a record of five times, four years in a row. His immense influence towards causes such as dance4life, a global initiative to combat HIV and AIDS, and has used his platform to raise awareness and funds for such charitable organisations is solidifying his position as one of the most successful and respected DJs and producers in the world.

Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn added: “This year will begin with a bang with the electrifying four city tour with none other than 5 time #1 DJ in the world, Armin Van Buuren it’s his first India tour after so many years. We are absolutely delighted to announce the first ever Sunburn Arena of the season with an artist who shares a long-standing relationship with our festival.”

