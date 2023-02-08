scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Brendan Fraser disses Golden Globes as 'hood ornaments' that 'mean nothing'

Brendan Fraser joined Howard Stern's talk show and continued to sound off on the Golden Globes, which he did not attend this year despite being

By News Bureau

Actor Brendan Fraser joined Howard Stern’s talk show and continued to sound off on the Golden Globes, which he did not attend this year despite being nominated for best actor in a motion picture drama thanks to his performance in Darren Aronofsky’s ‘The Whale’.

Austin Butler won the category for ‘Elvis’. Fraser has accused Philip Berk, former president and member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, of groping him at a 2003 luncheon at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Fraser revealed the alleged assault in a 2018 GQ interview. Berk later disputed Fraser’s allegations, reports Variety.

During his interview with Howard Stern, Fraser said that Butler’s Globes win for ‘Elvis’ was “well deserved” and a “big win for him.” He added that he had no interest in winning the prize himself.

“I found myself wondering is this a cynical nomination,” Fraser said.

“I couldn’t really tell because of my history with them and that I still have yet to see the results from their reformation. We all are still awaiting that, to tell you the truth. What does matter is that it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed.”

Fraser continued: “They needed me, I didn’t need them. Because it wouldn’t be meaningful to me. Where am I gonna put that hood ornament? What would I do with that?”

When asked if he felt other actors should have joined him in not going to the Globes, Fraser responded: “It’s my fight, no one else’s. I don’t need everyone to stand in solidarity with me. Maybe. But, you know, it would be a leap of faith for whoever that would be. It would be a calculated risk and it could also be trivialised very easily by the cynical view of this all.”

“I honestly don’t even wanna think about it that much because it’s not that important to me,” Fraser continued about the Globes. “And the good news is, they did something important in that broadcast and it changed my thinking about them: they put Zelenskyy front and centre. They let him have the stage, and that’s a powerful statement and something I can get behind and support.”

Fraser confirmed to GQ magazine in November that he would be skipping the Globes, saying at the time: “No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

For his performance in ‘The Whale’, Fraser is nominated for the Academy Award for best actor.

Previous article
Chhorii 2, the sequel to the successful 2021 horror film Chhorii, wraps filming
Next article
'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin Bhanot launches his clothing brand while in show
This May Also Interest You
News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

Technology

Digital lending apps issue clarifications after Centre's ban on loan apps

Technology

Zypp Electric raises $25 mn led by Gogoro, to expand EV fleet to 2 lakh

News

Sidharth, Kiara make first public appearance as man and wife after wedding

News

Yami Gautam met real life crime journos during ‘Lost’ shoot

News

Pallavi Joshi on 'The Vaccine War': Science thriller is a new genre, we decided to accept the challenge

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US