Carry Minati's new rap single 'Jalwa' is inspired by Cleopatra

By Agency News Desk

YouTube sensation Carry Minati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, has announced his eighth rap single titled ‘Jalwa’, which pays a mystical tribute to the Queen of the Nile, Cleopatra.

CarryMinati stated: “When I was writing this track, I had a very Egyptian theme in my head. I wanted to make a track that rendered a vibe of desserts and pharaohs. The music video is not an item song but it comes from a place of purity and spirituality.”

“Cleopatra was one of the most successful and powerful queens in history. This track celebrates the beauty and intelligence of a woman in a respectful but contemporary manner.”

The track, which is composed by his older brother Yash Nagar also known as Wily Frenzy, released on Friday across all major streaming platforms.

Wily Frenzy added: “I wanted to create an experimental soundscape that layered traditional Egyptian themes with contemporary beats. This track was created keeping in mind a modern age Cleopatra. We hope the listeners enjoy it as much we enjoyed making it!”

The upbeat number has a hard-hitting bass line. The music video portrays the 24-year-old creator in an electrifying gothic and highly stylised look.

The high-octane music video is directed by Rahul Shetty of Dance India Dance fame and produced by Deepak Char with One Digital Entertainment managing the production.

Recently, the social media sensation attracted public appreciation for his philanthropic efforts towards the victims of the floods in Himachal and New Delhi and the train accident in Odisha.

In the past, Gen Z’s favourite social media icon has dropped rap singles like ‘Yalgaar’, ‘Zindagi’, ‘Trigger’, ‘Warrior’, ‘Bye Pewdiepie’, ‘Vardaan’ and featured in Salim-Sulaiman’s ‘Date Karle’

Agency News Desk
