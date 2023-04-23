scorecardresearch
Charlie Sheen requests Elon Musk to return his Twitter blue tick

Actor Charlie Sheen publicly begged Elon Musk to return his blue Twitter check mark, recently. Sheen, like thousands of others, lost his official verification badge after a site-wide purge of legacy verified accounts.

He was among the ones who refused to pony up for Twitter Blue – Musk’s $8-dolllar-a-month subscription service, reports New York Post.

“Dear @elonmusk. I’m sorry your fancy rocket exploded in spectacular fashion. I’m certain you’ll build an even bigger and more explody one,” Sheen wrote. “Now, may I please have my blue check back? It would mean a lot to me. Thank you in advance, sincerely – C Sheen.”

The “fancy rocket” the ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘Platoon’ star referenced was Musk’s 400-foot tall SpaceX Starship, which exploded moments after taking off in Boca Chica, Texas.

Officials say that the Starship, the world’s most powerful rocket, will one day be capable of taking people to the moon and Mars.

New York Post further states that though Musk has agreed to cover the costs for a few megawatt accounts like Stephen King, LeBron James and William Shatner, he offered no indication that Sheen would be among that select group. “I feel your pain,” he tweeted in response to Sheen’s appeal.

However, Sheen’s blue check was soon restored. “Oh my! it’s like Xmas and my birthday all at once! @elonmusk,” the actor tweeted just after 5 p.m.” I’m flushed with gratitude. Rock Star move, good sir.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
