Cher, Mariah Carey, Mary J Blige among 2024 nominees for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has announced this year’s slate of nominees, with 10 first-timers. On Saturday (PST), the Cleveland museum and hall of fame revealed a list of 15 artistes eligible for induction at this year’s ceremony: Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Eric B & Rakim, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Lenny Kravitz, Oasis, Sinead O’Connor, Ozzy Osbourne and Sade, reports People magazine.

“This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates,” John Sykes, chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said, “Continuing in the true spirit of Rock & Roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

As per People, eligibility for nomination requires an artiste to have released their first commercial recording 25 or more years ago, or by 1999, as per the foundation.

Ten of the 15 nominees are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including Carey, Cher, Kravitz, Osbourne, Sade and the late O’Connor. Thirteen artistes made last year’s class of inductees into the Hall of Fame — among them, George Michael posthumously, Chaka Khan, Missy Elliott, Kate Bush and Sheryl Crow.

An international voting body of more than 1,000 artists will partake in selecting the 2024 inductees. Voters will evaluate potential inductees based on factors ranging from impact and influence on others to longevity and superiority in style or skill. In late April, the foundation will hold its induction ceremony in Cleveland, with additional information to be revealed.

For the second year, the 2024 ceremony will stream live on Disney+, air as a special on ABC at a later date and be available to stream on Hulu the day after the telecast.