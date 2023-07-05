scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

Daniel Radcliffe is ‘definitely not seeking out’ involvement in Harry Potter TV series

Daniel Radcliffe is alright sitting out the next round of 'Harry Potter' projects.

By Agency News Desk
Daniel Radcliffe is 'definitely not seeking out' involvement in Harry Potter TV series
Daniel Radcliffe is 'definitely not seeking out' involvement in Harry Potter TV series

Actor Daniel Radcliffe is alright sitting out the next round of ‘Harry Potter’ projects. Warner Bros. Discovery recently ordered a new adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling series of novels, conceived this time as a television series for its streaming service Max.

The project will feature an entirely new cast – a decision that Radcliffe is at peace with, reports ‘Variety’.

In a new interview with ComicBook to promote his TBS comedy series ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’, Radcliffe expressed his support for whatever comes for ‘Harry Potter’, but that he doesn’t feel he needs to be there.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe stated.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way. But I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the new ‘Harry Potter’ series during a press and investors presentation on April 12, with plans for each of Rowling’s seven novels to be adapted into one season of television.

‘Variety’ first reported WarnerMedia’s plans to develop a ‘Potter’ TV show in 2021, ahead of the company’s acquisition by Discovery. The project has had no public developments since its announcement three months ago, with no writers, directors or actors currently attached and no timeline for production disclosed.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan
Next article
Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Danger’ music video from ‘Industry 2’ is shot in Japan
This May Also Interest You
News

Tom Cruise all set to watch 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' on opening day

Technology

Meta's Twitter competitor 'Threads' may not launch in EU

Technology

Mozilla releases last Firefox update for old versions of Windows, macOS

News

Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Danger’ music video from ‘Industry 2’ is shot in Japan

Fashion and Lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan spotted at Mumbai airport with wife Gauri Khan and son AbRam Khan

News

Benedict Cumberbatch hints at Doctor Strange’s return in new MCU film ‘Next Year’

Technology

WMO declares onset of El Nino, warns surge in global temperatures

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar becomes the new captain

News

Angad Bedi would love to do a romantic film opposite Neena Gupta

News

Shekhar Kapur reveals theme of ‘Masoom’ sequel

Technology

Class-action lawsuit filed against Samsung in US over QLED TVs

News

Kajol, Kriti Sanon join hands for Netflix mystery thriller ‘Do Patti’

News

‘White Lotus’ star Sabrina Impacciatore joins Italian adaptation of ‘Call My Agent’ Season 2

Technology

Key Joe Biden officials barred from contacting social media platforms

News

Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Tejas' to release on October 20

Technology

Risk consultant, investment manager top jobs for fresh graduates in India

Technology

5 automakers to recall over 92K vehicles over faulty parts

Technology

Microsoft thinks Sony may launch PS5 Slim this year

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US