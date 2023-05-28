scorecardresearch
'Elemental' leaves misty eyes in the audience, gets 5-min ovation at Cannes

By Agency News Desk

There were more than a few misty eyes in the audience at the premiere of Pixar’s animated adventure ‘Elemental’, which closed out this year’s Cannes Film Festival, according to ‘Variety’. The sweet, opposites-attract love story proved charming to attendees, closing out the festival with a five-minute standing ovation.

At least one grown man in the orchestra was wiping away his cascading tears as the credits began to roll. And it’s safe to assume he wasn’t alone in his emotional response to the film, ‘Variety’ reports.

“My heart is about to explode,” said ‘Elemental’ director Peter Sohn as the ovation began to die down. “This film has been about the richness of diversity. Our lives are better when there are different points of view.”

Prior to the screening, according to ‘Variety’, Jane Fonda, Quentin Tarantino, John C. Riley, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Orlando Bloom, as well as jury president Ruben Ostlund and jury members Brie Larson, Paul Dano and Julia Ducournau, walked the famed red carpet one last time this festival.

The closing night film was preceded by an hour-long awards ceremony, in which the Palme D’Or was awarded to Justine Triet’s ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and the Grand Prix went to Jonathan Glazer’s ‘The Zone of Silence’.

It was a long night for those at the Palais, who arrived at the call time of 7:30 p.m and left after the credits rolled just before midnight. But as they walked out, they were greeted with a spectacular, nearly-heart-stopping display of fireworks over the Croisette. As ‘Variety’ put it: “What’s that saying? Good things come to those who wait.”

Agency News Desk
