Elliot Page had sex with co-star Olivia Thirlby while filming ‘Juno’

Actor Elliot Page revealed another bombshell in his new memoir, ‘Pageboy’ as he claimed that he and his ‘Juno’ co-star Olivia Thirlby “started having sex all the time” following an intense makeout session while filming the 2007 movie.

Elliot revealed that he was “taken aback the moment I saw” Olivia, per The Daily Beast.

‘The Umbrella Academy’ star said in his book that they “stood in her hotel room” with Billie Holiday playing in the background, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Olivia allegedly was “about to start making lunch, when she looked directly at me and said point-blank, ‘I’m really attracted to you'”.

After Elliot told her that he was “really attracted” to her too, they “started sucking face”. “It was on… we started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant.”

“We thought we were being subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn’t see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that — done feeling wretched about who I am,” he wrote.

“Ironically, playing a pregnant teenager was one of the first times I felt a modicum of autonomy on set. I was wearing a fake belly but not being hyperfeminised. For me, ‘Juno’ was emblematic of what could be possible, a space beyond the binary.”

Of Olivia, Elliot said in his book that while they were the same age, his co-star, who played his quirky best friend in the teen pregnancy flick, seemed “so much older, capable, and centered”.

“Sexually open, far removed from where I was at the time. But the chemistry was palpable, it pulled me in.”

Elliot publicly came out as gay in 2014 and then as transgender in 2020. As for Olivia, she came out as bisexual back in a 2011 interview. She has been married to Jacques Pienaar since 2014.