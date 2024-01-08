Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Golden Globes 2024: Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’ wins Best Animated Film

By Agency News Desk
Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron' wins Best Animated Film

 Japanese filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s last film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ won the Golden Globe for the Best Animated Film at the currently ongoing ceremony at the Beverly Hills, California.

The competition was fierce as ‘The Boy and the Heron’ edged out ‘Elemental’, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’, ‘Suzume’ and ‘Wish’.

But everyone steps aside when Miyazaki enters the arena and that’s precisely what happened at the ceremony.

The award was presented by actresses Florence Pugh and Natalie Portman.

However, the makers of ‘The Boy and the Heron’ were not present at the ceremony to accept the award.

The official X handle congratulated the team as they wrote, “Congratulations to The Boy and the Heron on the WIN for Best Picture – Animated! #GoldenGlobes”.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are currently underway at the Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Globes 2024: Christopher Nolan takes home trophy for Best Director – Motion Picture with ‘Oppenheimer’
Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone wins Best actress musical or comedy for ‘Poor Things’
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
