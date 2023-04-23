scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeInternationalNews

'Harry Potter' star backs JK Rowling, vows to confront critics over trans issues

'Harry Potter' author J K Rowling has been backed by actor Jim Broadbent, 73, as he pledges to confront her critics "if it came to it."

By Agency News Desk

‘Harry Potter’ author J K Rowling has been backed by actor Jim Broadbent, 73, as he pledges to confront her critics “if it came to it.” The Oscar-winning actor, who played Horace Slughorn in three of the film adaptations of the famous book series, also said the abuse aimed at J.K., 57, was “really sad”, reports Mirror.co.uk.

His comments come as it was revealed there will be a brand-new Harry Potter TV series, with many people already vowing to boycott it. In response to the backlash, Rowling tweeted: “Dreadful news, which I feel duty bound to share. Activists in my mentions are trying to organise yet another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter TV show. As forewarned is forearmed, I’ve taken the precaution of laying in a large stock of champagne.”

Speaking in an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Broadbent was asked for his opinion on Rowling and the backlash she’s received due to her position on single-sex spaces, trans rights and gender.

He replied, quoted by Mirror.co.uk: “It’s really sad. I think J K Rowling is amazing. I haven’t had to confront it myself, but I would support her in that, I think, if it came to it.”

Many avid fans of Harry Potter have slammed the idea of turning the world-famous book and movie franchise into a TV series after the main cast have almost all distanced themselves from Rowling following her controversial views about the LGBTQ+ community.

Mirror.co.uk further states that her controversial views on transgender people and gender identity caused widespread outrage during the height of the pandemic after she slammed the term ‘people who menstruate’ being used in replace of the word ‘woman’ in a tweet.

Following the blow up, Rowling penned a lengthy essay on her website stating her position on trans issues, which boils down to her belief that biological sex should be considered separate from gender.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
Next article
'She still wants me to join Army or get a govt job': I-League winner Lhungdim yet to impress his mother
This May Also Interest You
News

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Nikki Tamboli recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai pose

Technology

Snapchat brings its AI chatbot to all users, empowers more creators

News

Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'

News

Rapper Prabh Deep says 'Thappad!' is inspired by comic book superheroes

Sports

IPL 2023: 37 crore viewers watched the first 19 matches on TV, says Disney Star

Technology

SpaceX's Starship successfully launches first orbital test flight

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan moves Delhi HC over fake reporting on her health

Sports

Sabalenka, Swiatek secure semis spots with comeback wins at WTA Stuttgart GP

Fashion and Lifestyle

Malaika Arora shares cozy photos with their boyfriend Arjun Kapoor

Technology

India's private equity, venture capital investments surpass $60 bn in 2022

News

Netflix grows engagement in India by 30% in Q1 2023 after price cuts

News

Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'

Technology

Google may soon introduce generative AI into its advertising business

Sports

BWF extends ban on Russian, Belarusian players from competing in its international events

News

Balachandran Menon: The jack of all trades in Malayalam films and master too

News

Manmohan Tiwari to play a cunning and manipulative character in 'Shravani'

Technology

Indian students turn PPE waste into eco-friendly bricks without cement

News

Imran Nazir Khan joins the cast of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US